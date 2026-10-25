The Sri Lankan government has suspended the implementation of new wind power projects on the Mannar Peninsula to ease local residents’ opposition. Fishermen and residents of coastal villages link the operation of already installed wind turbines to reduced catches and flooding.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the first phase of the wind farm, consisting of 30 turbines with a total capacity of 104 megawatts, was connected to the power grid in 2020. Construction of another 14 turbines has already begun. The government canceled the contract for the third phase, which provided for the installation of 52 turbines by the Indian conglomerate Adani, in 2025 due to a dispute over the price per kilowatt-hour of electricity.

Fishermen’s complaints

Fisherman Venkatasamy Kalimuthu said that catches became significantly smaller after the turbines appeared. At the same time, he acknowledged that he has no evidence of such a link. According to him, fishermen believe that the shadow cast by the rotating blades may scare fish away from shallow waters. Other fishermen also cite competition from Indian trawlers among the reasons for declining incomes.

A. Stanislas Peries, head of the local fishing cooperative in Pesalai, said that fishermen previously could earn up to 5,000 rupees, or about $15, per day, while now their earnings barely exceed 1,000 rupees.

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Flooding claims

A resident of one of the villages, Benedict Mary Vigilia, claims that concrete foundations and trenches for access roads obstruct the drainage of rainwater into the sea. According to her, during monsoon rains, water in the village rises to waist level, damaging homes and crops and harming livestock, while residents can no longer drink water from wells.

Energy Minister Anura Karunathilaka said that authorities are conducting a feasibility study of measures that could reduce the flooding situation. Sri Lanka plans to generate 70% of its electricity from renewable sources, including wind power, by 2030.

At the initiative of S. Marcus, a Catholic priest and chairman of the Mannar Citizens' Committee, residents filed two complaints regarding the project with Sri Lankan courts. Representatives of local communities emphasize that they do not oppose renewable energy in general, but oppose the placement of new turbines specifically on the Mannar Peninsula.

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