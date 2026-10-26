Singapore has preliminarily estimated the potential of its geothermal resources at more than 60 times the country’s annual electricity consumption. Channel NewsAsia reported the results of the nationwide geophysical study, citing the Energy Market Authority of Singapore (EMA).

Resources at depths of up to 10 km

The non-invasive study was conducted from 2024 to 2026. It identified high-temperature geothermal resources at depths of several kilometres that could potentially be suitable for electricity generation. Singapore’s current annual electricity consumption is about 60 terawatt-hours.

The study covered resources at depths of up to 10 km. A consortium involving Chevron, Metatek Group and Surbana Jurong used two non-invasive technologies to create three-dimensional geological models and models of the country’s thermal resources. The consortium also assessed the availability of low-temperature resources at shallower depths, which could potentially be used for industrial heating and cooling with heat pumps and absorption chillers.

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Next stage of assessment

EMA plans to continue the research to verify the preliminary estimates of technical potential and determine how much geothermal energy can actually be extracted. The authority commissioned a consortium of Surbana Jurong and GLJ Ltd to study the feasibility of using next-generation geothermal power plants. The study is to begin by the end of the year and will last about 15 months.

It will cover safety, technical feasibility and the cost of producing geothermal energy. Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said that the volume of future generation would depend on the cost and technical feasibility of extracting the resources, advances in deep-drilling technologies, as well as the constraints of dense urban development. A decision on deploying geothermal energy in the country has not yet been made.

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