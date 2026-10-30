Singapore’s Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry said that liquefied natural gas traded by companies based in the country is usually delivered directly from the supplier country to the destination country. The cargoes do not physically pass through Singapore, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Response to Indonesia’s statements

The clarification came after remarks by Indonesia’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Bahlil Lahadalia. After a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, he said that Indonesia had sent 148 LNG cargoes to Singapore. The official did not specify the period during which these deliveries were made.

According to Indonesian media, Lahadalia suggested that some of the cargoes may have been resold to other countries, while the rest were used for Singapore’s domestic needs. However, he provided no evidence regarding specific cargoes that may have been re-exported.

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Gas trade and supplies

Singapore’s ministry emphasized that the country is an international trading hub, including for LNG. More than 50 companies based in Singapore buy, sell and market LNG from various global markets, including Indonesia. The ministry named the United States, Australia and Malaysia among the main sources of supply for these companies.

The ministry also specifically noted that natural gas Singapore receives from Indonesia via pipelines is intended for domestic use, not for export. On October 24, Indonesia began reducing pipeline gas exports to Singapore, redirecting volumes to domestic energy needs.

Singapore’s Energy Market Authority said the reduction amounted to about 17 billion British thermal units per day over 18 days — less than 2% of the country’s daily gas demand. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on October 25 that all parties must honor their obligations under commercial contracts.

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