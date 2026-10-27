Singapore commissions three nuclear safety studies — Channel NewsAsia

In Singapore, the National Environment Agency has commissioned three studies intended to strengthen the country’s capabilities in nuclear safety, regulation and environmental protection. The work is part of preparations for the first phase of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review, scheduled for 2027, Channel NewsAsia reports.

What will be studied

The studies will cover international norms and environmental standards for nuclear facilities, international nuclear safety standards and requirements, as well as the potential environmental impact of a nuclear power plant. They will be conducted by Enconet Consulting, AtkinsRealis Singapore and Environmental Resources Management (S).

Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) has also appointed an advisory panel to prepare the country for the IAEA review in 2027. It will cover technical and economic issues, including nuclear safety and security, the legal and regulatory framework for nuclear energy, as well as organizational matters — procurement and management systems. By the end of 2026, the EMA is to appoint a second panel of technical advisers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cooperation with the Philippines

Minister Tan See Leng said that Singapore and the Philippines had agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation in nuclear energy. He noted that countries in Asia and Southeast Asia need to meet the growing energy needs of their economies, strengthen energy security and move toward net-zero emissions targets.

According to the minister, nuclear energy is a promising solution, but establishing a nuclear program requires comprehensive preparation — from developing specialists and financing to legislation, a regulatory framework and industry development. The National Environment Agency stressed that the Singapore government has not yet made a decision on deploying nuclear energy in the country.

Read us on