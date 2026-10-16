The US Department of Energy has requested proposals for the exchange of up to 17 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The initiative is part of Washington's commitment to provide 172 million barrels under the International Energy Agency's 400-million-barrel emergency plan announced in March, OilPrice reports.

Reserve stocks could fall to 266 million barrels

The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve currently holds approximately 283 million barrels. If companies take the entire offered volume before oil starts being returned, stocks could decline to approximately 266 million barrels.

According to the publication, the range of 250 million to 300 million barrels is generally considered the operational minimum for the reserve. Demand for the offered oil remains uncertain, as the previous offer requiring the raw material to be returned with a premium did not interest most companies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous offer did not interest companies

In June, the US Department of Energy offered the final portion of the March commitment. Companies were to return the borrowed oil later with a premium of up to 24%. At the time, they agreed to take only about 500,000 barrels.

The new offer came a day after the International Energy Agency said its member countries would accelerate the release of approximately 100 million barrels of emergency stocks that had remained unreleased since March. This volume includes more than 20 million barrels of diesel fuel, which is planned to be provided as soon as possible.

The American Petroleum Institute estimated that US commercial crude oil inventories fell by 11.12 million barrels last week and by another 2.09 million barrels the week before. Over the past 26 weeks, commercial inventories have declined by more than 51 million barrels, according to these estimates.

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