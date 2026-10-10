In Poland, the head of Bełchatów County issued a decision on the directions for reclaiming land after mining at the Pole Bełchatów open-pit mine. The document provides for the creation of a 1,556-hectare body of water in the final pit, while forest reclamation will be carried out on an adjacent area of 410 hectares. This was reported by RMF24.

Mining is being completed at Pole Bełchatów

The decision was made at the request of the Bełchatów mine, which is part of PGE Górnictwo i Energetyka Konwencjonalna. The company called it the first formal administrative document determining the future of the Pole Bełchatów pit after mining ends.

Lignite mining at the Pole Bełchatów site is expected to end this year. At the neighboring Szczerców pit, work is planned to continue for about another ten years. PGE notes that the Bełchatów mine has already reclaimed more than 2,300 hectares of land, of which 1,750 hectares of forested land were transferred to Poland's State Forests.

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Filling with water will take up to 19 years

The company plans to create a large water-and-forest recreational complex in central Poland on the site of the current mine. At the end of 2020, a shoreline was already formed on the eastern side of the pit and the area was prepared for a future beach. Slopes are also currently being shaped there to make them gentler and safer.

The maximum depth of the pit reaches 310 meters, while the depth of the future body of water is expected to be about 170 meters. The project provides for beaches, a yacht marina, an artificial water course, and a submerged excavator that divers will be able to explore.

After earthworks are completed, the company will gradually limit water drainage from the pit. According to PGE GiEK's estimate, filling the pit with water will take from 17 to 19 years, so the first results of the transformation may become visible in the 2040s. PGE also links the future body of water to the possible development of nuclear energy in the region: the mine's drainage system and surface waters could, in the company's view, provide water to cool large reactors and small modular reactors.

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