In Bulgaria, the cost of insuring vessels transporting oil across the Black Sea has risen in recent months from around $200,000 to $2.5 million per vessel. This increases the cost of transporting raw materials and intensifies pressure on fuel prices in the country, OilPrice reports, citing a Lukoil manager in Bulgaria.

Lukoil's special commercial manager in Bulgaria, Evgeni Simeonov, told Bulgarian National Television that the increase was linked to growing risks for commercial shipping following repeated attacks on vessels and port infrastructure. By his estimate, insurance costs increased 12.5-fold, or by $2.3 million per vessel.

Risks to shipping

In September, the London marine insurance market expanded voyage notification requirements in the high-risk zone to the entire Black Sea basin. At the same time, voyages in the territorial waters of Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia, and Turkey are not subject to these requirements. According to Reuters, war-risk insurance premiums added hundreds of thousands of dollars to the cost of seven-day sea voyages.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On October 6, drones attacked two commercial vessels in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone. The Togo-flagged vessel Alfa Watan sank, while the Palau-flagged vessel Able was damaged. All 18 Able crew members were rescued. Bulgarian authorities have not established who carried out the attacks. After the sinking of Alfa Watan, Syria requested an independent investigation, as 10 crew members, including nine Syrians, remain missing.

Supplies to Burgas

The refinery in Burgas continues to receive oil shipments. According to Simeonov, the facility has not faced any supply cancellations and is provided with raw materials until the beginning of December.

Simeonov also supported Bulgaria's decision to lift restrictions on diesel fuel exports. In his view, a ban on selling surpluses abroad could force the refinery to reduce oil processing because storage facilities would fill up. He noted that the facility produces more diesel than Bulgaria consumes, and export restrictions could also affect the production of gasoline, jet fuel, and other petroleum products.

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