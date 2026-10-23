Canadian oil company Strathcona Resources wants to export up to 250,000 barrels of crude oil per day from British Columbia’s northern coast to Asian markets. To do this, the company proposes transporting oil by rail to a new marine export terminal in Prince Rupert, OilPrice reports.

Proposal for the Canadian government

Strathcona chairman Adam Waterous told Bloomberg that the company plans to present this proposal to the government of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as early as next week. According to Waterous, shipments could begin within two years. This is significantly faster than the proposed new pipeline to the Pacific coast, which is not expected to begin operating before the early or mid-2030s.

Canada currently sends about 90% of its oil exports to the United States. The report notes that the Carney government seeks to reduce this dependence amid trade tensions with Washington.

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The obstacle of the tanker ban

To implement the plan, Strathcona needs an exemption from the federal ban on oil tankers. The Oil Tanker Moratorium Act, adopted in 2019 under Justin Trudeau’s government, prohibits tankers carrying more than 12,500 metric tons of crude oil or persistent oil products from loading or unloading along British Columbia’s northern coast. In July, Mark Carney confirmed his commitment to the ban.

Waterous believes that the port of Prince Rupert already has some of the necessary infrastructure, as it handles rail deliveries of propane. Strathcona also has experience transporting oil by rail: the company moves up to 80,000 barrels per day to the U.S. Gulf Coast through terminals in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

British Columbia Premier David Eby, environmental organizations, and numerous Indigenous coastal communities oppose lifting the ban. If approved, the terminal, with a capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, would increase Canada’s existing oil export volume from British Columbia’s coast by nearly 50%.

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