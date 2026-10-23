A Belgian court has lifted the seizure of €75.76 million in assets of the Spanish state-owned air navigation company Enaire, imposed in a dispute with international investors over cancelled renewable energy subsidies. The ruling also orders the U.S. fund Blasket Renewable Investments LLC to pay legal costs, Politico reports.

Seizure of Enaire funds

On June 17, 2025, Blasket secured a Belgian court order to seize €75.76 million belonging to Enaire. The company receives payments from the Brussels-based organization Eurocontrol, which collects air navigation charges from airlines and distributes these funds. This made it possible to freeze Spanish state funds in Belgium.

Following the legal dispute, Spain deposited €75,759,538 on May 4, 2026. Madrid appealed the earlier ruling, and the European Commission sided with Spain. The Belgian state also stated that the seizure was contrary to EU law.

Dispute over subsidies

The conflict dates back to 2013, when the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy cut renewable energy subsidies in order to reduce electricity costs. Investors who had invested in Spanish wind and solar projects under the 2007 rules turned to international arbitration.

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The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, which is part of the World Bank Group, ruled against Spain in a number of cases. The total amount of arbitration awards was about €2 billion. In 2019, a tribunal ordered Spain to pay the RREEF fund €59.6 million, as well as interest and costs.

Blasket acquired most of the claims, including the RREEF case, and sought to enforce the awards by seizing Spanish assets in various countries. Spain insists that it cannot make such payments because the European Commission considers them illegal state aid. The Court of Justice of the EU also ruled that the Energy Charter Treaty does not apply to disputes between EU investors and EU member states.

Investors are simultaneously pursuing cases in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and Australia. The Belgian court's ruling strengthens Spain's position in disputes over the enforcement of arbitration awards, at least within the EU.

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