The World Bank, in a joint report with the off-grid solar energy industry association GOGLA, called off-grid solar systems the cheapest way to provide electricity to at least 398 million people who still lack access to it. OilPrice reports.

Financing needs

According to the report’s estimate, $11.4 billion in investment is needed to provide reliable off-grid electricity to these people in 2027–2030. Of this amount, $1.3 billion per year should consist of grants and subsidies to ensure the affordability of the systems, while another $1.6 billion annually should come from equity, debt and receivables financing.

The document views off-grid solar energy as permanent infrastructure rather than a temporary solution until the centralized grid arrives. Such systems are used by households, businesses and production facilities. According to survey data, 95% of customers had functioning household solar systems four or more years after purchase.

Market growth

The number of people using off-grid solar products — household systems, water pumps, generators and lanterns — increased by 26% over two years, from 118 million to 149 million. Companies tracked by GOGLA support 219,000 jobs, while total employment in the sector increased by 29% in 2021–2025.

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According to the report, 7.4 million people use off-grid solar energy for microenterprises and other income-generating activities. The authors estimate that this provides $28 billion in additional income and savings over 15 years.

Africa, India and Pakistan

In sub-Saharan African countries, Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia accounted for 47% of all household solar system sales in 2025. In Kenya, sales increased by 61% in 2023–2025, to approximately 2.4 million units. At the same time, high upfront costs remain the main obstacle for poorer households.

OilPrice also notes that the decline in the cost of Chinese solar panels to 12 cents per watt is contributing to the spread of the technology. Africa is expected to install a record 17 GW of solar capacity in 2026, while India’s installed solar capacity reached 164.59 GW as of July 31, 2026.

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