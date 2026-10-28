Two very large crude carriers that previously transported Venezuelan oil are now being used to export oil from the Persian Gulf. Two more vessels are heading from South America to the Gulf of Oman, OilPrice reports, citing Bloomberg.

Status of the vessels

Benjamin Robinson, a maritime law attorney at Chalos & Co., told Bloomberg that blocked vessels are being removed from sanctions lists or granted licenses for specific financial transactions. According to him, such a mechanism may be used to achieve foreign policy objectives.

Earlier this month, the US administration announced its intention to involve some tankers from the so-called shadow fleet in transporting oil that is not subject to sanctions. According to the publication, the decision is linked to a significant increase in freight rates due to higher demand for shipments from the Persian Gulf.

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High freight rates

Ship-to-ship oil transfers have become a regular practice in the Persian Gulf. The risk of passing through the Strait of Hormuz also affects transportation costs: on certain routes, freight expenses reach $40 million.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright previously stated that tankers from the shadow fleet would not transport sanctioned oil, while the sanctions are not being lifted. He estimates that this fleet includes about 1,600 vessels. Wright also said that involving some of these tankers in transporting non-sanctioned oil could add from several dozen to several hundred vessels to the global fleet.

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