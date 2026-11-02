Energy company TotalEnergies expects in its annual outlook that demand for petroleum products will peak between 2035 and 2040, after which it will begin to decline gradually. OilPrice reports.

The company forecasts that demand for petroleum products will remain at roughly the same level throughout the 2030s. TotalEnergies Chief Sustainability Officer Aurélien Hamel said that the decline could be faster if electric vehicle sales continue to grow.

Revision of the previous forecast

In November 2025, TotalEnergies expected that, under current trends, oil demand would increase by nearly 5% to 108 million barrels per day by 2040, before declining to 98 million barrels per day by 2050. At the time, the company cited, among other factors, the partial rollback of “green” subsidies in the United States, new permits for liquefied natural gas projects, the launch of coal-fired power plants in Asia, and slower growth in electric vehicle sales.

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A year earlier, TotalEnergies had forecast that oil demand would reach its maximum after 2030.

Electric vehicles and biofuels

In its new report, the company states that the energy crisis linked to the war of the United States and Israel with Iran may accelerate the energy transition. TotalEnergies pointed to growing electric vehicle sales in Asia, Latin America, and Europe, as well as higher biofuel blending requirements.

According to International Energy Agency estimates cited in the article, around 23 million electric vehicles could be sold worldwide in 2026, accounting for nearly 30% of all new cars. In the first quarter, sales of such vehicles rose by about 30% in Europe, 80% in the Asia-Pacific region excluding China, and 75% in Latin America. The share of gasoline-only vehicles in global new car sales fell below 50% for the first time in the first half of the year, reaching 49%.

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