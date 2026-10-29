Trading company Trafigura has signed a new five-year agreement to supply natural gas to German state-owned importer Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE). Under the contract, Trafigura is to deliver more than 150 TWh of gas from its global portfolio, OilPrice reports.

New supply volumes

The first delivery under the new agreement is scheduled for November 1, 2026. Annual supply volumes will amount to 30 TWh, while the contract expiring at the end of October provided for about 23 TWh per year.

To support the contract, Trafigura signed a five-year $1.5 billion credit agreement. It is partially backed by a German government guarantee under the Untied Loan Guarantee program, administered by Euler Hermes Aktiengesellschaft. The program is intended to ensure long-term supplies of strategic commodities to Germany.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Gas reserves ahead of winter

SEFE Chief Commercial Officer Frédéric Barnaud said the partnership strengthens the company’s ability to procure natural gas from a wide range of sources and maintain reliable supplies for German and European customers.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, EU gas storage facilities were 75% full as of October 28. The fill level of German storage facilities, which are the fourth-largest in the world, stood at slightly less than 62%. VNG, one of Germany’s largest gas importers, said at the end of the previous month that the country has no gas shortage despite low inventory levels due to diversified import capabilities.

Read us on