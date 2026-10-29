The price of European natural gas exceeded €100 per megawatt-hour for the first time since 2022. This happened ahead of winter, France 24 reports. The outlet calls this price level the highest since 2022.

EU gas reserves

According to France 24, European Union gas storage facilities are 72% full. The EU said it was not concerned about gas supplies despite this level of reserves. At the same time, the bloc warned households about the difficult season ahead.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The report on gas prices was the main topic of France 24's business program released on October 28, 2026. It also examined the situation with energy bills in the United Kingdom.

High energy bills

The UK government is trying to mitigate the impact of high energy bills. In addition, France 24 reported on 200 passengers stranded in Cambodia after a cruise planned to last several years was canceled. The cancellation was caused by high fuel costs.

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