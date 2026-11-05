In Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, sales of solar equipment by retailer Dongjin Group Bangladesh have increased by 50% year-on-year in recent months. Demand is being driven by prolonged power outages and rising costs of grid electricity, The Japan Times reports.

In some areas of Bangladesh, scheduled power outages lasted up to 18 hours a day this year. The country, with a population of about 180 million people, has faced reduced supplies of liquefied natural gas from Qatar, which had previously been its main LNG supplier. To make up for the shortfall, Bangladesh is buying LNG on the spot market at roughly three times the price under contracts with Qatar, forcing energy companies to raise electricity bills.

Demand for panels and batteries

At Kaptan Bazar market in Dhaka, one of the country’s largest hubs for solar equipment sales, more than three dozen outlets reported increased demand. Buyers include both households and industrial enterprises that need to keep production running during power cuts.

According to store owners, panels made by China’s Jinko Solar and Longi Green Energy Technology are in the highest demand because of their price and reliability. A 750-watt panel, which sellers say is sufficient for one household, costs about 15,000 taka, or $121. At the same time, adding a battery and related equipment increases initial costs severalfold. Monju Hossain, a representative of Dongjin Group Bangladesh, believes that for an ordinary family, these costs could pay off within a decade.

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Imports of solar equipment and batteries from China to Bangladesh more than doubled year-on-year from March to September, to approximately $140 million. In September, authorities also reduced import tariffs on this equipment.

Constraints for industry

According to a local media outlet cited by The Japan Times, the Bangladeshi government aims to raise the share of renewable sources in the electricity generation mix to 20% by 2030 and 30% by 2040. Last year, the figure was 2.5%.

At the same time, solar generation cannot fully replace fossil fuels for part of the industry. In particular, textile and garment enterprises use gas boilers to produce steam needed for dyeing and processing fabrics. Mosharaf Hossain, chairman of textile company Mosharaf Group, noted that solar panels produce electricity, but not steam for industrial boilers.

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