Australia’s Canberra has launched the largest energy storage system in the Australian Capital Territory. The complex in Williamsdale, south of the Tuggeranong district, can, if needed, cover up to one-third of Canberra’s electricity demand for two hours during periods of peak demand, ABC News reports.

The facility consists of 136 Tesla Megapack 2 battery modules combined into 12 collector groups. The system has a capacity of 250 MW and can rapidly store up to 500 MWh of electricity before supplying it to the grid.

How the complex will operate

The batteries are connected to the infrastructure of operator Evoenergy. During periods of low demand, they store surplus electricity, including power generated by wind and solar sources. When demand rises—for example, on hot evenings or during intensive industrial activity—the system feeds stored energy into the grid, reducing the load on it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Eku Energy policy director Rachel Rundle said that the system can store and supply up to 500 MWh of energy every day. At the same time, the company’s chief operating officer, Tom Best, stressed that the complex does not guarantee lower household electricity bills because it operates on the open market.

Terms of the agreement with the authorities

The project is a partnership between the Australian Capital Territory government and private company Eku Energy. The company designed, built and owns the battery system. Under the operating agreement, the government is to pay Eku Energy $368 million in installments over 15 years.

In return, the territory is entitled to 50% of the battery complex’s net revenue from electricity sales to the grid. Australian Capital Territory Chief Minister Andrew Barr said he expects the project to deliver a positive financial outcome for the territory. Construction was initially planned for completion in 2025, later postponed to early 2026, but the facility was commissioned later.

Read us on