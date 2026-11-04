Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and the Kyiv region

Emergency power outages are in effect in the capital and the Kyiv region during the day on November 4.

This was reported by the DTEK Group on Telegram.

“Kyiv: Emergency power outages are continuing on the orders of Ukrenergo. So far, it has not been possible to cancel the emergency outages in the capital. Scheduled outages are currently not in effect,” the message states.

DTEK also reports that emergency power outages have been implemented in the Kyiv region at the direction of Ukrenergo.

As a reminder, on November 3, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones. As a result of the enemy attacks and damage to the capital’s energy infrastructure, the main water supply facilities of Kyivvodokanal were left without power on November 3.

Warming centers are being set up in Kyiv due to damage to the power distribution center – Klitschko

Tram and trolleybus service in Kyiv has come to a complete halt, and additional buses have been put into service.

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