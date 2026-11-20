As of 12:45 p.m. on November 20, work to restore electricity and heat service was completed in a city in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Both services are now fully available.

This was announced on Telegram by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s Defense Council.

“Electricity and heat supply in the city have been fully restored. Please thank the power and utility workers who have been working nonstop since yesterday evening under very difficult conditions,” Vilkul said.

He noted that rolling blackouts are being implemented in accordance with the algorithms used by Ukrenergo and DTEK.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih with jet-powered UAVs, damaging infrastructure.

Russian jet-powered drones also attacked Lviv and the Lviv region. Explosions were heard several times over Lviv, and air defense forces repelled the attack, according to Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The strike destroyed the entrance to an apartment building; people may be trapped under the rubble. At least 12 people were injured, including four children.

On the morning of November 19, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, Russian forces carried out 1,733 strikes on the Donetsk region. Eight settlements came under enemy fire, and residential buildings, an educational institution, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

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