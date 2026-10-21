In Mexico, federal security forces have detained 2,539 people since October 2024 for offenses related to fuel theft. Juan José Vidal Amaro, deputy energy minister for hydrocarbons, announced this at President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference, Mexico News Daily reports.

Seized fuel and closed companies

According to the official, authorities also seized 5,572 vehicles used to transport fuel and 173.7 million liters of fuel. He said these figures indicate progress in combating illegal activity in the fuel market.

Authorities closed 2,224 companies for selling fuel without the required permits. In addition, 2,032 gas stations were fined for inadequate control over the volumes of fuel dispensed at pumps. A total of 180 companies were removed from the register of authorized importers because of their alleged involvement in fuel smuggling.

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Position on U.S. gas

Sheinbaum also stated that Mexico has not made any agreements or commitments to purchase more natural gas from the United States. She confirmed that Washington had raised the issue in the context of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration seeking to reduce the trade deficit in bilateral trade.

According to the president, the Mexican government’s goal is to increase domestic gas production, including to supply new combined-cycle power plants. At the same time, she noted that if the country cannot produce the required volumes, Mexico will have to seek supplies from other sources.

Relations with the United States

The president positively assessed the assistance of U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson in lifting U.S. restrictions on new flights to the United States from Mexico City International Airport and Felipe Ángeles Airport. She acknowledged disagreements with the diplomat over some of his public statements, but stressed that Mexico seeks to maintain the best possible relations with the United States, provided its sovereignty is respected.

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