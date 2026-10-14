In the United States, the spot price of electricity at the Western Hub of the PJM grid reached $1,021 per MWh on Tuesday amid unusual heat and the autumn season of scheduled power plant maintenance. As OilPrice reports, PJM Interconnection declared a Maximum Generation Alert when about 62,000 MW of generating capacity had been taken offline for maintenance.

The PJM grid serves about 67 million people. According to Bloomberg, the spot price at the Western Hub in the second half of Tuesday was more than twice the day-ahead average price for that hour. Day-ahead prices for Wednesday rose 28% to $295.83 per MWh, the highest daily average since mid-July.

Heat during maintenance

PJM forecast demand at around 112,400 MW on Tuesday, approximately two-thirds of the grid's historic peak of 165,563 MW recorded in 2006. According to the publication's assessment, the strain on the system was primarily linked to limited supply rather than record consumption.

Generating companies and transmission grid owners usually conduct maintenance from mid-September through early December, preparing equipment for winter. PJM also said that the system reserve was further reduced by commitments to supply electricity to hot regions in the southern and western United States. MISO spokesperson Mackenzie Barbknecht linked the strain in its service area to a combination of warm weather, power plant outages, and weak wind generation output.

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Measures to stabilize the grid

PJM withdrew all existing requests for maintenance of generating facilities starting from noon on Wednesday. The operator also declared a Load Management Alert for consumers participating in demand-response programs who can reduce electricity use during periods of grid stress.

An emergency order from the U.S. Department of Energy, effective through October 16, allows PJM under certain conditions to operate power plants beyond the environmental restrictions stipulated in their permits. As a last resort before the most serious level of emergency in the power system, PJM may switch data centers and other large consumers to backup generators. The Department estimates the volume of unused reserve generating capacity in the country at more than 35 GW.

On October 9, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved PJM's large-load registry for customers consuming from 50 MW, but rejected a key part of the operator's plan. It envisaged that new data centers could connect without securing corresponding generating capacity if they agreed to limit consumption before emergencies occur. PJM forecasts peak demand will increase by 32 GW in 2024–2030, attributing almost all of this growth to data centers.

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