In Michigan, voters on Tuesday are considering two public initiatives aimed at limiting the influence of major energy companies. Statewide Proposition 2 would ban political donations from regulated gas and electric utilities, while Ann Arbor is voting on creating a municipal electric utility that could potentially replace DTE Energy. The Guardian reports.

Restrictions on political donations

Proposition 2 would also apply to companies holding public contracts worth more than $250,000. The initiative would prohibit political contributions not only by the companies themselves, but also by their executives, immediate family members and other people with close ties to these businesses.

Protect MI Free Speech, an organization opposing the restrictions, said that the proposal could conflict with free-speech guarantees established by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Citizens United. The initiative’s authors, in turn, believe its structure can withstand a legal challenge because it applies to all companies with major public contracts, rather than only to the energy sector.

According to a recent poll, 71% of respondents in the state support the ban. Kristy McGillivray, co-chair of the executive board of Michiganders for Money Out of Politics, said that 93% of state lawmakers received money from the energy industry during the recent session.

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Municipal utility in Ann Arbor

Local Proposal E calls for establishing a board that would oversee the creation of a municipal electric utility. Another vote would be needed for it to become the electricity supplier instead of DTE Energy.

Supporters of the project link it to dissatisfaction with power outages, rates and DTE’s approach to clean energy. DTE Energy and Consumers Energy serve approximately 80% of Michigan consumers. According to federal data, the state regularly ranks among the worst in the United States for the frequency and duration of power outages.

Ann Arbor city authorities filed a lawsuit this week, stating that creating a new provider requires a full revision of the city charter rather than an amendment to it. Ann Arbor for Public Power disagrees with this position. The organization’s executive director, Brian Gairinger, said that the Michigan attorney general had already concluded that an amendment is sufficient. Legal disputes are expected if either of the two initiatives is approved.

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