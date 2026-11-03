African Energy Bank officially established in Nigeria — OilPrice

In Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Afreximbank and the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO) officially established the African Energy Bank (AEB). The institution was created at a constituent general meeting on October 31 to finance oil, gas and other energy projects that are finding it increasingly difficult to secure funding from Western banks and development lenders because of their climate commitments, OilPrice reports.

Capital and first projects

The AEB’s authorized capital amounts to $5 billion, although the bank has currently mobilized about $500 million. In particular, Afreximbank provided $222 million, while Nigeria’s contribution, according to the publication, ranges from $100 million to $200 million.

During its first operational phase, the bank plans to raise up to $10 billion in financing. The AEB also intends to finance at least three projects in 2027, starting with regional oil refineries and pipelines.

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The bank’s scope of operations

The AEB’s mandate covers the entire energy value chain: exploration and production, transportation, processing, refining and distribution of energy resources. The bank will also be able to finance cross-border pipelines, regional refineries, power generation and transmission.

Abuja won the competition to host the bank, which involved six countries, including Ghana, Algeria, South Africa and Benin. The AEB’s first president was Helmy Ghazi, a former deputy CEO of HSBC Bank Egypt. The institution is also to be governed by a board comprising representatives of the public and private sectors and political institutions.

The bank’s founders aim to reduce African countries’ dependence on imported petroleum products, expand intra-African energy trade and finance a just energy transition, the pace of which will be determined by the continent’s governments. According to an estimate cited by OilPrice, Africa needs about $200 billion in energy investment, while approximately 600 million residents of the continent still lack access to electricity.

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