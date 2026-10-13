A team at Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE tested high-temperature heat pumps at 320 degrees Fahrenheit. At a laboratory test rig, they produced hot water and steam for industrial applications. As OilPrice reports, the technology is being considered as a possible way to replace coal-generated heat in industries where emissions reductions are difficult.

Data for industrial equipment

Researchers are testing the rig under different conditions, including with different heat sources. The collected data could help manufacturers design heat pumps and heat exchangers for high temperatures, substantial loads, and variable operating conditions.

Heat pumps can obtain thermal energy from ambient air, geothermal heat from the ground, water, or waste heat from enterprises. The system then raises the temperature and transfers the heat where it is needed. In the model being tested by Fraunhofer ISE, butane is used as the refrigerant. It has a compressor that circulates the refrigerant in a closed loop and heat exchangers for extracting and transferring thermal energy.

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Replacing coal-generated heat

Most common heat pumps are designed for residential and commercial buildings and operate at lower temperatures, providing heating and cooling. Fraunhofer ISE’s tests concern industrial heat which, according to OilPrice’s assessment, such technologies could potentially replace primarily in processes that currently depend on coal.

The results of the test-rig trials could contribute to the development of industrial processes with lower emissions. High-temperature heat pumps are considered one of the tools for decarbonizing production facilities for which upgrading building heating systems is insufficient.

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