In Germany, consumption of light heating oil fell by more than 38% year-on-year in January–September 2026. Due to high prices, consumers reduced their stocks and purchased only small additional volumes of fuel, Der Spiegel reports, citing Germany’s Working Group on Energy Balances (AGEB).

Overall energy consumption is declining

AGEB forecasts that total energy consumption in the country will decline by almost 3% in 2026 compared with the previous year. Carbon dioxide emissions related to energy consumption are estimated by the group to decrease by almost 4%.

The forecast is based on data for the first nine months of the year. During this period, energy consumption in Germany decreased by 3.6% compared with the same period in 2025. Experts attribute the decline to subdued economic momentum and a significant rise in energy prices.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consumption of petroleum products declined

Total consumption of petroleum products fell by more than 12% from January to September. Demand for gasoline dropped by 4%, for diesel fuel by more than 9%, and for aviation fuel by 3%. Supplies of feedstock for the chemical industry declined by around 5%.

At the same time, natural gas consumption rose by 0.8%, while hard coal consumption increased by more than 8%. Coal use at power plants grew by 7.2%, and the metallurgical industry also consumed slightly more coal. The figure for renewable energy sources increased by 5.7%.

The share of renewable sources in Germany’s total energy consumption over the nine months stood at 22.5%, compared with 20.5% a year earlier. Oil, natural gas and coal together accounted for 75.5% of energy consumption. During this period, the country exported more electricity than it imported, with a balance of 1.9 terawatt-hours.

Read us on