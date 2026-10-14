Emergency power outages were implemented in five districts of Kyiv following the Russian Federation's attack

Due to the Russian attack on energy infrastructure, emergency power outages have been implemented in five districts of Kyiv. In these areas, the scheduled rolling blackouts are temporarily suspended.

Emergency power outages are in effect in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Pecherskyi, and Solomianskyi districts, as well as in part of the Holosiivskyi district.

The scheduled power outages in these districts are temporarily suspended, so power may go out without warning. Utility workers are working to restore power to all homes as quickly as possible.

Source: DTEK

Meanwhile, electric transit service has been temporarily suspended in two districts of Kyiv following the attack.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several power facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one confirmed to have struck a 9-story building.

We should add that late on the evening of October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank was under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Nikolayevsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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