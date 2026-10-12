Heavy crude inventories are building up in the United States and other countries in North and South America, as a sharp rise in maritime transport costs is limiting exports to Asia and Europe. At the same time, buyers in those regions are experiencing a shortage of crude, while benchmark oil prices remain above $100 per barrel.

According to Channel NewsAsia, which published a Reuters report, heavy crude is denser than light grades and is usually cheaper. Many refineries in Asia, the United States and some European countries can process it. When transport costs are affordable, such crude gives refiners higher margins, including due to higher diesel fuel yields.

Freight costs have risen severalfold

TP ICAP energy specialist Scott Shelton called freight the key factor in the situation. Venezuela, the United States and Canada produce more oil than they consume, so they depend on supplies to Asia to balance their markets.

The cost of chartering a supertanker from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Asia has risen more than fivefold since February. According to Signal Maritime, shipping oil by supertanker to Europe was estimated at about $46 million last week, or $24.50 per barrel, including transshipment and other costs. Before the war with Iran began in late February, this cost about $6.5 million, or roughly $4 per barrel.

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Transporting oil by tanker from the Americas to Asia has risen to more than $80 million, or about $40 per barrel, compared with $10–15 million at the start of the year. Oil ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman are affecting vessel availability, tying up the fleet in different regions.

U.S. refineries operate almost at their limit

The average weekly utilization rate of U.S. oil refineries since the start of the year has been about 93.5% of capacity, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This is the highest level in 28 years, as refineries increase fuel output amid record-high diesel prices.

However, even facilities designed to process heavy grades can use such crude only within a certain share of their total throughput. Some U.S. refineries are also better suited to offshore Mars Sour crude from the Gulf of Mexico, while Canadian or Venezuelan oil must be blended with lighter crude.

According to Argus Media, prices for key heavy grades from Canada, Colombia and Ecuador have fallen by more than $10 per barrel and reached a six-week low. Western Canada Select was priced at about $74 per barrel, Colombia’s Vasconia at around $84, and Ecuador’s Oriente at about $76. Venezuelan oil traded at approximately $74.50 per barrel, excluding delivery.

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