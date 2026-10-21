In Poland, on Thursday, October 22, the maximum price of a litre of A-95 petrol will not exceed 6.63 zlotys, A-98 petrol — 7.37 zlotys, and diesel fuel — 8.02 zlotys. This is stated in the latest announcement by the energy minister, RMF24 reports.

Changes compared with Wednesday

On the previous day, the maximum price of A-95 petrol was set at 6.70 zlotys per litre, A-98 petrol — 7.43 zlotys, and diesel fuel — 7.98 zlotys. Thus, the maximum price of both grades of petrol is declining, while diesel fuel is becoming 0.04 zlotys more expensive per litre.

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Fuel price cap package

The announcement of maximum prices is part of the third stage of the Ceny Paliwa Niżej package. Its purpose is to curb price increases at petrol stations and reduce drivers’ refuelling costs.

The mechanism was introduced after part of the provisions of the law on a windfall profits tax for fuel companies entered into force. The president signed the law and at the same time referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal for subsequent constitutional review. The fine for failing to comply with the established maximum prices may reach 1 million zlotys. The package is expected to remain in force until the end of the year.

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