The fuel supply situation in Russia is deteriorating amid a decline in oil refining volumes. This could affect not only the domestic market but also the export of petroleum products.

An increasing number of regions in the Russian Federation are imposing restrictions on the sale of gasoline and diesel fuel at gas stations due to a new wave of Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries.

According to industry sources, as a result of the strikes, total oil refining volumes at Russian refineries have fallen by 45% since late October. The decline in crude oil refining volumes may also affect supplies to global markets and limit Moscow’s ability to fulfill its agreement to export diesel fuel to the United States and other countries.

It is noted that the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, temporarily annexed by Russia, has been one of the hardest-hit regions. Fuel rationing had already been introduced there even before Ukraine launched a series of strikes this week, which knocked out a section of the highway on the Crimean Bridge.

According to the so-called governor of the Sevastopol region of Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, starting November 10, gasoline sales at a number of gas stations are limited to one full tank and 20 liters in canisters. He stated that these measures were introduced to prevent people from filling canisters with several hundred liters at a time, which leads to long lines and prevents others from purchasing fuel.

In addition, according to local authorities, the Siberian city of Tomsk has limited sales of gasoline and diesel fuel to 30 and 50 liters, respectively, since last week.

On November 19, the city of Penza, located 770 km southeast of Moscow, limited gasoline sales to 50 liters and diesel fuel sales to 200 liters per vehicle. At least six other regions introduced restrictions in early November, according to Reuters.

Russians are buying up gasoline in droves, and authorities are comparing the situation to the sausage shortage in the Soviet Union.

The fuel shortage in Russia has limited the operations of trucking companies.

Due to the fuel shortage, Russia has begun prioritizing food deliveries

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