Sevastopol has imposed strict restrictions on electricity supply; the schedules are not in effect

In occupied Sevastopol, the electricity supply situation has deteriorated sharply: strict restrictions have been imposed, and the power outage schedules—which are supposed to follow a “two hours with power, followed by six hours without”—are not being adhered to. Power outages are also being reported in other cities and towns in occupied Crimea.

This was reported in a statement by Mikhail Razvozhayev, the head of the occupying authorities in Sevastopol, addressed to the city’s residents.

“Last night, another strike was carried out against energy infrastructure facilities outside Sevastopol,” he said.

According to him, the city receives most of its electricity from other regions. Therefore, the damage immediately affected Sevastopol’s power supply. Restrictions are currently in place.

“Unfortunately, given the current situation, it will not yet be possible to adhere even to a ‘2 out of 6’ schedule. The volume of incoming electricity does not allow for such a regimen,” the head of the occupying forces acknowledged.

He also reported that an emergency response headquarters is operating in the city.

“I ask you to be understanding of the situation and to follow official announcements,” he urged the residents of Sevastopol.

Reports online also indicate that there are power outages in Simferopol and the surrounding area, as well as in Alushta, Yevpatoria, Feodosia, Saki, and other cities and villages.

Earlier, electricity consumption was restricted in occupied Crimea due to damage to the main power grids. In Sevastopol, electricity will be supplied on a “2 out of 6” schedule—power will be on for two hours, followed by a six-hour outage.

As a reminder, water and electricity supplies were restricted in Crimea following an attack—The Guardian.



A massive blackout has swept across occupied Crimea.

Read us on