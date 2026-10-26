In Enugu State in southeastern Nigeria, Mainpower Electricity Distribution Limited (MEDL) has announced a planned power outage that will last six days, from November 5 to 10. Power supply disruptions are expected daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in communities connected to the 33 kV UNN, SUMAS and Orba lines.

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, a technical team from the Transmission Company of Nigeria will service part of the equipment at the station in Nsukka. According to MEDL spokesperson Emeka Ezeh, the work is necessary to improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply.

Which areas will be affected by the restrictions

The outages will affect, among others, Ukopi, Opi-Agu, Eha-Alumona, Orba Town, Obollo-Afor, part of Obollo-Eke, Enugu-Ezike, Ibagwa, Nkalagu-Obukpa, Okpaligbo, Iheaka, Edem-Ani, Uzo-Uwani, Obimo, Nkpolugu, Lejja, Nguru, Aku and Ogbede. The list also includes the University of Nigeria in Nsukka, Ogige Main Market, and the Odim Gate, Nkpor, Nru and Ede-Oballa areas.

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The listed communities are located in the Nsukka, Udenu, Uzo-Uwani, Igbo-Eze North, Igbo-Eze South and Igbo-Etiti local government areas.

Reasons for the disruptions

MEDL also explained the recent reduction in electricity supply in most areas of the state by a decline in power generation and low frequency in the power system. According to the company, this prompted the Transmission Company of Nigeria to apply load restrictions, affecting the volume of energy available for MEDL to distribute.

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