US dry natural gas production could rise to a record 112.2 billion cubic feet per day in 2026, compared with 107.64 billion cubic feet per day in 2025. In 2027, the figure is forecast by the US Energy Information Administration to reach a new high of 116.13 billion cubic feet per day, OilPrice reports.

LNG demand and data centers

Production growth is linked to rising exports of liquefied natural gas, expanded liquefaction capacity, and higher domestic electricity demand from data centers, including due to the development of artificial intelligence.

The US Energy Information Administration notes that additional gas volumes are coming from the Permian Basin, where it is produced alongside oil. Operators are also increasing production in the Haynesville Basin, located near LNG terminals and major industrial gas consumers.

In the first half of 2026, US LNG exports averaged 17.4 billion cubic feet per day. This was 23% higher than in the same period of 2025. Growing export capacity helped bring shipments to their highest pace since US LNG exports began a decade ago.

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Price forecast and EQT deal

According to the EIA, increased production will exceed the growth in LNG exports. As a result, the average Henry Hub spot gas price in 2027 could be $3.16 per million British thermal units, 9% lower than in 2026.

Amid growing demand, US gas-producing companies are also consolidating their businesses. EQT Corporation and Range Resources have entered into a definitive merger agreement: EQT will acquire Range in an all-stock transaction. The deal is expected to create the leading US gas company, with a combined post-merger enterprise value of more than $50 billion.

After announcing the agreement, EQT raised its 2026 production forecast by about 90 billion cubic feet of gas equivalent, while reducing its annual capital expenditure forecast by $25 million. Range Resources said its natural gas production in the third quarter rose 11% year-on-year.

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