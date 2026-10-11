In the United States, senators from both parties introduced the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, a bill intended to speed up the issuance of permits for the construction of energy infrastructure, including solar power plants, power transmission lines, and oil and gas pipelines. As Fortune reports, the initiative has brought together some representatives of the fossil fuel industry and the renewable energy sector, but has drawn objections from environmental organizations.

What the bill proposes

The document was co-authored by Republicans Mike Lee and Shelley Moore Capito, as well as Democrats Martin Heinrich and Sheldon Whitehouse. The bill provides for shorter approval periods for energy facilities, narrower environmental reviews, and limits on opportunities to challenge decisions outside federal courts. It is also intended to make it more difficult for presidential administrations to revoke previously issued permits.

Supporters of the initiative link it to a sharp increase in electricity demand, particularly due to the active construction of data centers. In their view, faster commissioning of new generating capacity and transmission lines could increase downward pressure on electricity prices.

Power transmission and environmentalists' objections

One of the document's main potential consequences could be more active development of large-scale power transmission systems. Such lines are important for supplying energy from wind and solar power plants in remote areas to major cities. Ben Norris, a representative of the Solar Energy Industries Association, said that the expected increase in clean energy capacity and grid transmission capacity outweighs the compromises embedded in the document.

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At the same time, Earthjustice Action President Abigail Dillen believes that the bill weakens protections for water resources, wetlands, and endangered species too much. The Sierra Club also said there is a risk of weakening provisions of laws on environmental review, protection of endangered species, and clean water.

Energy business position

Toby Rice, CEO of gas producer EQT, supported a technology-neutral approach under which streamlined permitting would apply to all types of energy: natural gas, renewable sources, geothermal, and nuclear projects. According to him, the legislative changes will give companies more certainty for building infrastructure.

Voting on the bill, according to the publication, is unlikely to begin before the US midterm elections on November 3.

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