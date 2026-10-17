Power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine on October 18

On Sunday, October 18, power restrictions will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. These measures will involve scheduled power outages.

In all regions of Ukraine, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., power restriction schedules will be in effect for industry and businesses.

Additionally, in some regions, hourly power outages will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. for all categories of consumers. The extent of the restrictions ranges from 0.5 to 1.5 shifts.

The restrictions are being imposed due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Ukrenergo noted that due to Russian shelling, the situation in the power grid may change. Up-to-date information, including power outage schedules, will be published by regional distribution system operators on their social media pages.

Citizens are urged to use electricity sparingly when it is available according to the schedule.

Stricter power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine on October 17.

Due to the consequences of Russian shelling on October 16, emergency power outages were implemented in several regions of Ukraine.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked the main power grid in the Rivne region. As a result, a large number of people in Rivne and the surrounding region lost power.

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