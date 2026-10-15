In the Gulf of Kutch off India’s western coast, 82 cargo transfers between tankers were carried out in September, equivalent to about 680,000 barrels per day. Petroleum products accounted for around 65% of this volume, with crude oil making up the rest. As The National reports, operations are moving farther east due to congestion and risks on Persian Gulf export routes.

Congestion near the Strait of Hormuz

According to Vortexa, transfer zones near Fujairah and Sohar were operating at record volumes and experienced delays related to operational constraints. Producers transport oil through the Strait of Hormuz and then transfer it to supertankers outside it. Due to queues and longer routes, vessels are delayed and costs are rising.

Rystad Energy estimates that between 5 million and 7 million barrels of crude oil have been transferred daily onto very large crude carriers since September. This accounts for 60–70% of the total flow through the Strait of Hormuz. The full cycle, including waiting time, now takes more than a week, compared with five to six days at the beginning of the conflict.

South Korea, India, China and Japan received nearly 70% of the volumes transferred in the Gulf of Kutch. According to Kpler, at the end of September, a 2 million-barrel cargo of Saudi Arab Medium, loaded on September 9 in Ras Tanura, was transferred to the tanker Front Forth. The cargo was bound for the Onsan refinery of South Korean company S-Oil.

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Discounts for Asian buyers

Iraq, which has no export route bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, offered Basrah Medium crude at a discount of $34.50 per barrel and Basrah Heavy at $37 per barrel. According to Rystad, discounts on these grades were below $30 in August. Saudi Aramco set its November price for Arab Light for Asian buyers at $3–$5 per barrel below the Oman/Dubai average, the largest discount since 2020.

QatarEnergy also cut November prices by $3: Qatar Marine was offered at $8 below the Oman/Dubai average, while Qatar Land was offered at $7.50 below it. At the same time, Adnoc has an advantage due to its ability to transport Murban crude by pipeline to Fujairah without crossing the Strait of Hormuz. At the end of September, this grade traded at a premium of up to $26 per barrel to Dubai swaps, which later narrowed to about $15.

Supplies outside the strait

Adnoc, Aramco, Iraq and Qatar offer supplies with transfers outside the Strait of Hormuz, while Kuwait has adopted a similar approach. Such terms allow buyers to receive cargoes without sending their own tankers through the strait. Aramco, which sold more than 60 million barrels for transfer near Sohar with delivery in September and October, is negotiating contracts for next year with loading outside the Strait of Hormuz.

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