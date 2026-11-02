United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) said that the Comoros-flagged tanker SOGL delivered about 500,000 barrels of Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to China. OilPrice reports this, citing UANI.

Tanker route

According to UANI, the SOGL vessel, with IMO number 9208227, loaded Iranian LPG at the port of Assaluyeh in late August. The organization claims that on September 1, the tanker crossed a blockade line that it characterizes as a U.S. maritime blockade.

UANI reported that on September 16, it chartered a support vessel that traveled about 100 nautical miles to the EOPL anchorage off Malaysia. There, the organization’s representatives, it claims, filmed SOGL while it was receiving fuel and services. The tanker then headed north to the South China Sea and unloaded at the port of Xinzhou in China.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sanctions and UANI assessments

On October 8, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on SOGL as part of a list of 17 vessels that the department classified as part of the shadow fleet. According to the U.S. Treasury, the tanker, owned by Marshall Islands-registered Gravion Maritime Company, has transported more than 2 million barrels of Iranian propane and butane since September 2025.

In an update dated October 29, UANI said that since July, about nine small tankers carrying Iranian LPG had managed to cross the blockade line. The organization also claimed that it had not tracked any tanker carrying Iranian crude oil that left the Gulf of Oman after July 12 and avoided U.S. enforcement measures.

Anchorage off Malaysia

Shelly of UANI called the EOPL anchorage an important hub for Iran’s oil trade with China. According to the organization’s estimates, about 20 tankers from its “ghost armada” list remained near EOPL, while another 22 vessels were anchored or sailing farther north. UANI also says that China now receives almost all exports of Iranian oil and LPG.

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