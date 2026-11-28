Increasing the gas export quota for private producers to 30% could bring Ukraine approximately 800 million euros in foreign exchange earnings over a single export season.

According to Delo.ua’s calculations, under these conditions, Ukrainian companies will be able to export approximately 0.95 billion cubic meters of gas over nine months. The estimate is based on current private production volumes and October gas prices.

The main constraint on increasing exports is Ukraine’s domestic gas balance, not the technical capacity of the gas transmission system or a lack of demand abroad. If there is a gas surplus, a 30% quota could almost completely balance the commercial market.

Mykhailo Svyshcho, an analyst at ExPro Consulting, suggests that the Cabinet of Ministers may revisit the export restrictions after the heating season ends. This is possible provided there are sufficient gas reserves in storage facilities, stable production, and low domestic consumption.

Source: Delo.ua.

After the lifting of export controls, natural gas on Ukraine’s domestic unregulated market continued to trade, on average, at half the price of gas sold abroad, according to the Association of Gas Producers of Ukraine (AGPU).

On October 15, Ukrainian companies offered natural gas for export for the first time since the start of the full-scale war. Approximately 12.75 million cubic meters of gas were sold during the first auction on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange (UEEX).

The global gas shortage could last until at least the summer of 2027.

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