Hurricane Isaias temporarily halted 1,458,814 barrels of oil per day, or 71.51% of current production in the US sector of the Gulf of Mexico. Production of 1.26 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day was also suspended, accounting for 58.84% of the region’s gas output, OilPrice reports.

Evacuation of platforms and drilling rigs

According to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, operators evacuated workers from 129 production platforms. This is nearly 35% of the 371 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.

Eight of the 11 drilling rigs without a dynamic positioning system were also evacuated. Another two of the 17 dynamically positioned rigs were moved out of the storm’s path.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Volumes of suspended production rose rapidly

Just three days earlier, 185,120 barrels of oil per day, or 9.24% of production in the Gulf, had been suspended due to Isaias approaching. At that time, operators had not yet evacuated any platform or drilling rig.

By Thursday, the share of suspended oil production had risen to 62.89%, or approximately 1.28 million barrels per day. Over the following day, the volume of unavailable production increased by another 176,000 barrels per day.

The publication notes that shutting in offshore wells and evacuating personnel are common practices ahead of hurricanes. Resumption of operations will depend on the results of inspections after the storm passes: undamaged platforms may resume production after inspections, while damage to platforms, subsea equipment, pipelines, or onshore infrastructure could extend the interruption.

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