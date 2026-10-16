In Scotland, United Kingdom, the government led by the Scottish National Party (SNP) is preparing to change its approach to new oil and gas projects in the North Sea. As Politico Europe reports, two senior Scottish government officials, speaking anonymously, said the new energy strategy would take a more favorable stance toward exploration of new fields.

Review of the energy strategy

Checks on whether new projects comply with the government’s climate targets will remain in place. At the same time, the Scottish government will no longer proceed from a presumption of opposition to new oil and gas fields.

In its 2023 draft energy strategy, the Scottish government established a presumption against new fields in the North Sea. One Politico Europe source described the document as outdated and said that the new strategy, expected by summer, would not include such wording.

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The SNP’s position and the Jackdaw project

The change in approach comes ahead of an expected decision by the UK government next week on the Jackdaw gas field. The Scottish government has limited powers over licensing projects such as Jackdaw or the Rosebank oil field, but it can exert political pressure on the UK government.

At the SNP conference in Aberdeen, the party adopted a resolution stating that the use of domestically produced oil and gas is clearly preferable to imports. According to Politico Europe sources, the resolution, which changes the party’s official policy, will be taken into account in preparing the new energy strategy.

In the summer, the SNP lost an important parliamentary by-election in Aberdeen to the Conservative Party, which supports drilling. SNP candidate Richard Thomson, who was defeated in that election, said during a debate at the conference that the party should end any assumption that it supports a presumption against new fields.

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