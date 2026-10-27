Western Australia’s environmental regulator has opened for public consultation a project for an 870 MW gas power plant in Keralup, about 75 kilometres south of Perth. As ABC News reports, the Keralup Energy Hub is being developed by the private company APA.

If implemented, it will be Western Australia’s largest gas power plant. Its capacity will exceed that of the state’s largest operating gas station, Pinjar, which has a capacity of 576 MW. The upgrade of the existing Kwinana Swift gas power station is expected to increase its total capacity to 340 MW.

The Keralup Energy Hub project provides for a 210 MW facility for future biofertiliser production and a 660 MW facility that is to later be connected to the South West Interconnected System, SWIS.

Renewable energy plans

The release of the gas power plant project coincided with a statement by the Western Australian government that it intends to nearly double renewable energy production over the next five years. Energy and Decarbonisation Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said she did not want to pre-empt the approval process for the gas facility.

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According to her, the share of renewable electricity in SWIS, the state’s main power grid, is to rise from 40% to 75% over five years. Additional capacity is planned to be provided through wind and solar generation, batteries and gas.

Price forecast for businesses

The state government said that without a substantial increase in renewable energy production, electricity prices for businesses could rise by 89% by 2032. Households are protected from fluctuations in electricity costs by government subsidies, while businesses are more vulnerable to price instability.

The authorities also announced the launch, after delays, of a concessional lending programme for local manufacturers. They will be able to receive up to A$15 million to install solar systems and energy storage systems, as well as upgrade equipment. The government links the expansion of renewable generation to the goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

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