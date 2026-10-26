In Estonia, the Environmental Board has temporarily allowed Enefit Power in Narva and Utilitas in Tallinn to replace natural gas with shale oil for district heating. The permit will be valid from November 1, 2026, to April 30, 2027, ERR News reports.

Producers may resort to this fuel during severe frosts if gas is in short supply or becomes too expensive. At the same time, the permit issued does not mean that shale oil will necessarily be burned. Although this fuel is cheaper than gas, it may not necessarily significantly reduce consumer bills: savings may be offset by production, procurement, transport, processing, compliance and environmental costs.

Emission limits and monitoring

Enefit Power may use up to 23,000 tonnes of shale oil during the winter, while Utilitas may use up to 20,000 tonnes. The companies must keep records of fuel volumes and plant operating times, notify the regulator about the start and end of their operation, and also conduct additional inspections and sampling.

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Erik Kosenkranius, deputy director general of the Environmental Board for environmental use, noted that the regulator assesses the technology, while the Ministry of Climate analyzes the situation on the gas market. Producers must comply with existing air quality standards outside production sites.

Heat prices remain high

In October, Estonia's competition authority approved maximum district heating prices: €84 per MWh in Tallinn and €137.69 per MWh in Narva. Enefit board chairman Raine Pajo said that the cogeneration plant can produce heat at €74 per MWh excluding VAT. At higher prices, it is planned to be used to reduce the amount of shale oil burned.

Utilitas board chairman Robert Kitt said that the price of natural gas has doubled over the year, creating risks for heat costs and supplies. According to him, the company seeks to use as little shale oil as possible, but in the necessary volume. It is impossible to burn it simultaneously with gas. The permit covers three of Utilitas' four boilers in the Mustamäe district, while two of them cannot operate at the same time.

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