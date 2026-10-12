Power outages begin in India as coal stocks fall — OilPrice

Power outages have begun in India for households, small factories and metallurgical enterprises amid a critical decline in coal stocks at many power plants. At the same time, electricity demand in the country is rising due to warmer weather and lower hydropower generation, OilPrice reports.

Demand exceeded supply

In recent weeks, electricity demand has exceeded supply, already leading to supply disruptions for residents of certain areas, small businesses and smelters. According to Bloomberg, the record El Niño phenomenon caused India’s weakest monsoon season in decades and raised temperatures above the usual level for this period.

Insufficient rainfall limited hydropower generation, while coal-fired thermal power plants accelerated fuel consumption to meet higher demand. At the end of September, more than 40% of the country’s operating coal-fired power plants were operating with critically low coal stocks, according to government data.

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85 power plants with below-normal stocks

As of October 1, coal stocks at 85 power plants were below 25% of the required level. This is stated in India’s July–September quarterly energy sector review, prepared by the Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

Power supply disruptions are already affecting production. Small metallurgical plants in the central state of Chhattisgarh are facing outages lasting from 10 to 12 hours a day, forcing them to reduce output. Manish Dhuppad, secretary general of the Chhattisgarh Mini Steel Plant Association, told Bloomberg about these consequences for businesses. The outages also raise plants’ energy costs, as they have to switch to generators using more expensive fuel.

Households are also experiencing disruptions. In some villages in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state with more than 240 million residents, power outages last up to seven hours a day.

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