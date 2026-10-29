Power outage schedules will be in effect again in Ukraine on October 30

On Friday, October 30, rolling blackouts will be implemented in several regions of Ukraine.

Restrictions for residential consumers may range from 1.5 to 2.5 shifts.

According to Ukrenergo, the schedules will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. During this same period, power restriction schedules will be in effect for industrial consumers.

The restrictions are a result of the consequences of Russia’s massive attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Source: Ukrenergo

The power supply situation in Konotop is difficult, but reports of a gas shortage have been denied.

Konotop has been without power for five days following Russian strikes, and there is a threat of a diesel shortage.

The government has instructed the Ministry of Energy and Ukrenergo to restore power supply in Konotop, Sumy Oblast. The city has been without power for five days. Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky issued the corresponding directive.

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