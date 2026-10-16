Video: Power outages have been reported in Kyiv and ten regions of Ukraine

On Friday, October 16, some consumers were left without electricity due to hostilities and Russian shelling of energy infrastructure. Outages were reported in Kyiv and the Kyiv, Volyn, Odesa, Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernihiv regions.

This was reported by Artem Nekrasov, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, at a briefing on the current situation in the power grid as of October 16.

According to him, energy workers are working around the clock to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible, and restoration efforts are ongoing 24 hours a day.

The deputy minister said that overnight and this morning, Russia attacked a number of energy facilities in Kyiv, as well as in the Kyiv, Volyn, Odesa, and Rivne regions.

Nekrasov added that due to severe weather, 12 settlements in the Poltava and Sumy regions remain without power. Repair crews are working to restore power.

The Ministry of Energy reported that on October 16, due to grid constraints caused by previous Russian attacks, power restriction schedules for industry and businesses, as well as hourly blackout schedules for all categories of consumers, were in effect throughout the day in some regions of the country.

Current schedules are posted on the official websites of regional distribution system operators (oblenergo).

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/img-0814-1.mp4

The Ministry of Energy has urged consumers to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the grid.

Due to damage caused by Russian shelling, the Ukrainian power grid lacks the capacity to transmit electricity through its networks. This is why it has become necessary to implement power restriction schedules for industry and businesses.

Among the unavoidable reasons for electricity restrictions on consumers are:

Russian shelling of energy facilities:

grid failures:

scheduled repairs to the grids:

natural disasters (thunderstorms, storms, floods, etc.).

Source: Ministry of Energy

In Kyiv, utility workers stabilized the power supply situation following a massive Russian attack. On Thursday, October 15, rolling blackouts resumed in the capital.

As a result of a massive nighttime strike by Russia on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv, at least 600,000 consumers were left without power. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the attack damaged 26 power facilities and four oil and gas facilities.

As a result of the Russian attack, parts of Rivne and the Rivne district were left without power. Information regarding the extent of the power outages and the causes of the damage to the energy infrastructure has not yet been specified.

Read us on