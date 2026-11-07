President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on November 7 that electricity generation in Ukraine currently exceeds domestic consumption. At the same time, Russian attacks on energy infrastructure are causing a significant electricity shortage.

“As of today, Ukraine generates more than it consumes, but precisely because of Russian strikes on distribution stations and our power grids, there are, unfortunately, very significant shortages in Kyiv and other northern, eastern, and central regions of Ukraine. We are increasing the number of repair crews and supplying all the necessary equipment,” Zelenskyy said.

According to him, there was a great deal of coordination on Saturday regarding recovery efforts following the Russian strikes.

The president noted that the Russian ballistic missile campaign against Ukraine is ongoing and stated that, unfortunately, due to a shortage of Patriot systems, there have been significant strikes on the energy and logistics sectors.

“There was a report from Ivan Fedorov, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Recovery Agency—he is currently there in the region—on the consequences of the Russian strikes and the time needed for reconstruction. Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and our other cities and villages in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Work is continuing in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, in our communities that are crucial for transmitting electricity from power plants to cities,” he said.

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Zelenskyy noted that logistics issues were discussed separately.

He also noted that the Russians are targeting bridges across the Dnipro River, from Kyiv to Zaporizhzhia.

The Russians struck a key energy facility with a North Korean ballistic missile, according to Zelenskyy.

As a reminder, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked Ukrainian energy facilities 18 times.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists on the Kyiv region on November 7, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s energy facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring electricity will take a long time.

Starting in the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

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