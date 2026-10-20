Norway’s gas production fell 12.6% in September — OilPrice

In Norway, natural gas production in September averaged 298.4 million standard cubic meters per day, 12.6% less than in August. Preliminary data from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate were cited by OilPrice.

Total hydrocarbon production in the country during the month amounted to about 3.77 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. This was 10.4% below the August level and 4% below the directorate’s forecast.

Gas production below forecast

Compared with August, daily gas production decreased by 43.2 million cubic meters, from approximately 341.6 million cubic meters. The September result was also 6.7% below the Norwegian Offshore Directorate’s forecast of 319.9 million cubic meters per day.

Gas sales in September amounted to about 9 billion cubic meters, compared with 10.6 billion cubic meters a month earlier. At the same time, gas production was 5.1% higher than in September 2025.

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The decline coincided with the final stage of the annual maintenance season for offshore infrastructure. At the end of August, pipeline operator Gassco warned that scheduled work could temporarily reduce export capacity by approximately 20%. According to Gassco transparency data, the expected total reduction in capacity at gas fields and processing facilities could reach about 71 million cubic meters per day.

Oil production also declined

Crude oil production in September averaged 1.73 million barrels per day. This was 145,000 barrels, or 7.7%, less than in August and 8.4% lower year on year. At the same time, the figure was 0.7% above the directorate’s monthly forecast.

Total production of liquid hydrocarbons, including oil, gas condensate and natural gas liquids, fell by 168,000 barrels per day to about 1.9 million barrels. In the first nine months of 2026, Norway’s total hydrocarbon production reached approximately 181.7 million cubic meters of oil equivalent, 2.9% more than in the same period of 2025.

On October 1, Gassco reported the completion of major scheduled repair work. At the same time, an extended shutdown continued at the Shell-operated Ormen Lange field, which is expected to reduce gas supplies by approximately 7.9 million cubic meters per day until February 1, 2027.

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