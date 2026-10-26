In Saudi Arabia, crude oil production rose by 12.2% in September compared with August, to 8 million barrels per day. This was reported by OilPrice, citing Al Rajhi Capital Research data reported by TradeArabia.

Export recovery

In spring and early summer, production was at a low level: all producers in the Persian Gulf countries were cutting it due to difficulties transporting oil cargoes through the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Arabia subsequently increased ship-to-ship oil transfers outside the strait and redirected most exports through the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

In September, the East-West pipeline’s operations and shipments at Yanbu were temporarily suspended for two weeks after attacks on the pipeline on September 10. Despite this, production increased: the kingdom began transporting oil through the Strait of Hormuz and transferring cargoes that had passed through it to other vessels in the Gulf of Oman.

Economic indicators

At the end of September, the price of Brent crude stood at $103.5 per barrel. This price, together with increased production volumes, boosted Saudi Arabia’s oil revenues, the publication notes.

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At the same time, some non-oil indicators also improved. Consumer spending in August rose by 6.4% year-on-year, while the purchasing managers’ index in September reached its highest level since February — before the start of the Middle East conflict, which affected oil production and the region’s economic forecasts.

The country’s economic situation remains uneven. According to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics, merchandise exports in August 2026 fell by 11.5% compared with August 2025, while oil exports declined by 12.5%.

In the second quarter of 2026, the country’s real GDP declined by 4.7% year-on-year due to a 24.8% drop in oil activity. Non-oil and government activities each grew by 0.9%. Seasonally adjusted, real GDP decreased by 4.8% compared with the first quarter, while oil activity fell by 21.6%.

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