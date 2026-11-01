The Vietnamese government said that from November 1, the average retail electricity tariff will be reduced by 2%, while the special gasoline tax will be temporarily reduced to zero. According to Channel NewsAsia, these measures are intended to support macroeconomic stability, reduce costs for households and businesses, and promote social welfare and business activity.

New electricity tariff

The average retail tariff will amount to 2,159.9 dong per kilowatt-hour, or about $0.085. The government clarified that this price does not include value-added tax.

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Gasoline tax to be reduced to zero until the end of March

The special tax on gasoline consumption will be reduced from 7–10% to zero from November 1. The zero rate will remain in effect until the end of March 2027.

Vietnam aims to ensure economic growth of more than 10% in 2026. To achieve this figure, economic growth in the fourth quarter must exceed 12.5%.

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