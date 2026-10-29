In Vietnam, the largest mining company, Vinacomin, plans to maintain coal production at 40 million metric tonnes annually through 2030. This volume is intended to meet domestic demand, primarily the needs of electricity generation, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Projects in Quang Ninh province

According to the Vietnam News Agency, Vinacomin will develop 18 mining projects in the northern province of Quang Ninh to maintain the planned production level.

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The company also plans to import between 10 million and 20 million tonnes of coal annually to meet demand. Coal remains a key fuel for Vietnam's thermal power plants and is important for the country's energy security goals.

Supplies for thermal power generation

Vinacomin stated that sufficient coal supplies for thermal power plants are crucial for the operation of the energy system and for protecting national energy security. The company is included in the list of enterprises that will remain 100% state-owned at least until 2030.

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