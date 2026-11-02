Monsoon Wind plans to increase the capacity of its wind project in Sekong Province in southern Laos by 1,000 MW. The company is also working to ensure that part of the additional electricity is used within the country, Taipei Times reports.

The Monsoon Wind Power Project has a capacity of 600 MW. It includes 133 turbines built by a Chinese state-owned company. The project began operating in August last year, and the electricity it generates is transmitted via separate lines exclusively to Vietnam's national power grid.

The region's largest wind farm

The US$700 million project occupies an area comparable to the size of Singapore. It is Asia's first cross-border wind project and Southeast Asia's largest wind power plant. The facility is owned by a consortium led by a Thai party.

Vietnam, one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economies, has already imported hydropower from Laos. Experts note that economic conditions are increasingly favoring the development of wind generation. Laos has 90 hydropower plants, while few optimal sites for such facilities remain in the country and neighboring states.

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Supplies for Vietnam

According to Thomas Jacobsen, managing director of Indochina Energy Partners, state energy company Electricity Vietnam pays Monsoon about 6 US cents per kilowatt-hour. This is 2–4 cents less than the rate at which Vietnam buys locally produced wind power.

In 2023, Vietnam experienced serious power outages due to a drought that reduced hydropower generation. In September, the country's government also warned of a risk of electricity shortages from next year because of delays in planned energy projects and rising demand. Ninh Xuan Hiep, a representative of the National Power Transmission Corporation, said that by 2030, imports from Laos would account for nearly 10% of Vietnam's total installed capacity.

For residents of villages near the turbines, the project has provided new roads, improved access to clean water and medical care. At the same time, residents said they still face power supply disruptions during severe storms because of Laos's outdated infrastructure and the debts of the state energy company.

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