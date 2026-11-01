Alfonso Campos, owner of the historic Estancia San Gregorio ranch, said he intends to challenge the environmental approval for the $11 billion HNH Energy project in Chilean Patagonia. He is asking Chile’s Committee of Ministers to revoke the project’s approval and replace it with a rejection, The Rio Times reports.

Ranch owner’s objections

Estancia San Gregorio is a historic ranch that has national heritage status in Chile. According to the publication, HNH Energy facilities are planned to be located near the ranch. Campos believes these structures could compromise the ranch’s integrity and that the location of the facilities was not examined in sufficient detail during the environmental assessment.

Among his objections, the owner also cited the safety of storing ammonia, a toxic gas, near Route 255, which connects Punta Arenas and San Gregorio. He also raises questions about bird protection and the project’s potential impact on neighboring land plots and communities.

Project parameters

HNH Energy is a European consortium that includes the Danish investment fund Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. The consortium plans to use wind energy to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia, a fertilizer component that is easier to transport.

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The environmental commission of the Magallanes region unanimously approved the project’s environmental impact assessment report at the end of August 2026: all 12 members of the commission voted in favor of the decision. According to Chile’s Environmental Assessment Service, HNH Energy became the largest by value among 36 projects approved in the country in August.

The first phase provides for the installation of 194 wind turbines with a total capacity of 1.4 GW, which is later planned to be increased to 2.1 GW. The complex is also set to include a seawater desalination plant and a port terminal. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027, and production in the second half of 2030. Up to 4,000 workers are expected at the peak of construction work.

The appeals will be reviewed by the Committee of Ministers chaired by the environment minister. It may keep the approval in force, amend its conditions, or revoke it. The date for a decision has not yet been announced.

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